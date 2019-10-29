Enhanced solution allows companies to deliver engaging, dynamic video at scale in minutes

Cloudinary, the media management platform for many of the world's top brands, today unveiled major enhancements to its video management solution, including new AI capabilities to accelerate the entire video workflow process and help companies improve customer experience and engagement. Cloudinary's modern approach to video management eliminates traditional limitations and pain-points, enabling brands to enhance and deliver dynamic video experiences quickly and cost effectively at scale, no matter where their content is viewed. Interested users can learn more about the dynamic video platform here, view interactive demos or request a personalized demo.

Nearly 90% of consumers rely on videos to help make their purchasing decisions, and landing pages with video see higher conversion rates of 80% or more. Video has long been a favorite of marketers for its storytelling power and effectiveness, but traditional video platforms weren't built to support the volume and scale of today's digital experience needs.

"The exponential growth of online video content calls for an entirely new approach to video management. Video bandwidth on the Cloudinary platform has tripled over the last few months, underscoring the increased demand for video-rich experiences," said Nadav Soferman, co-founder and chief product officer, Cloudinary. "Companies understand the power video holds, yet most continue to face obstacles when it comes to creating and delivering engaging video content at the pace and scale required to compete. Developers and marketers deserve a fresh approach, and our solution addresses today's needs by utilizing AI to automate tedious and time-consuming tasks so brands can more easily deliver the kinds of dynamic video experiences that convert."

"The ability to watch sports highlights in real time has become a central part of today's game experience, and the appetite for video is not going away," said Dave Marks, vice president of engineering, Bleacher Report. "With Cloudinary, we're able to automate an otherwise complicated video management process to create and deliver dynamic video experiences in minutes. I also know that each experience will be flawless no matter how or where our users are engaging on a mobile device at the arena, their favorite sports bar, in transit, or on a computer from home. For us, this translated to an immediate increase in video views of 350% within our gamecasts experience, and I expect video engagement to continue to rise."

Cloudinary's new video capabilities allow users to:

Automate for format and quality at scale. Cloudinary eliminates the time-consuming work traditionally required to select the right codecs, formats and quality. This allows any user marketer or developer to more easily deliver each video optimally for any browser, device and location.

Cloudinary eliminates the time-consuming work traditionally required to select the right codecs, formats and quality. This allows any user marketer or developer to more easily deliver each video optimally for any browser, device and location. Optimize video content for mobile and social. Deep learning capabilities dynamically re-frame landscape mode videos to any aspect ratio requested on-the-fly with intelligent content-aware cropping to automatically focus on the most engaging story in the frame.

Deep learning capabilities dynamically re-frame landscape mode videos to any aspect ratio requested on-the-fly with intelligent content-aware cropping to automatically focus on the most engaging story in the frame. Add video to product pages in minutes. By utilizing a single media platform, Cloudinary users can seamlessly create engaging product pages that include both video and images without the hassle that come from working across two or more disparate systems.

By utilizing a single media platform, Cloudinary users can seamlessly create engaging product pages that include both video and images without the hassle that come from working across two or more disparate systems. Simplify search, improve team workflows and optimize storage. AI-based auto-tagging, structured metadata, and advanced search capabilities let users more easily manage, store and search video libraries. Streamlined media workflows help ensure that all asset stakeholders are in sync. By creating a single source of truth, Cloudinary helps users manage a single video asset, no matter how many derived assets they create, which greatly streamlines storage management and discoverability.

AI-based auto-tagging, structured metadata, and advanced search capabilities let users more easily manage, store and search video libraries. Streamlined media workflows help ensure that all asset stakeholders are in sync. By creating a single source of truth, Cloudinary helps users manage a single video asset, no matter how many derived assets they create, which greatly streamlines storage management and discoverability. Effortlessly manage user-generated content. Cloudinary simplifies the process of moderating, optimizing and delivering many thousands of user-generated videos at scale by automating functions like cropping, resizing, branding, overlays, quality and more.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary empowers the world's top brands to deliver visual-first experiences that engage and convert. Founded in 2012 and with offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary's cloud-based solutions for image and video management and digital asset management (DAM) harness AI-based technologies to remove traditional media management pain-points and allow brands to focus on delivering optimal digital experiences faster, no matter where their customers are engaging. Cloudinary has nearly 30 billion assets under management and 5,500 customers worldwide, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Forbes, HelloFresh, Hinge, Lululemon Athletica, NTT Resonant, Procter Gamble, StubHub, trivago, Under Armour, Walmart Labs and more. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

