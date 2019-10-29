Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Share Consolidation

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Share Consolidation

The consolidated share capital will be admitted to trading on the Standard Listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 31 October 2019 (the "Admission"). At that time, on Admission, the Company will have 19,399,198 New Ordinary Share in issue. The total number of voting rights in the Company after the Share Consolidation will therefore be 19,399,198, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Upon Admission, the New Ordinary Shares will trade under ISIN: GB00BKBS0353 and SEDOL: BKBS035 with TIDM: AAAP

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

