

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc. issued a recall of 5 pound box or the 100 count plastic bags containing Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies as they may contain undeclared milk, according to a statement published by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



Consumption of the product by those allergic or having severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. However, the company is yet to receive any adverse reports of illnesses or allergic reactions involving the product to date.



These Chinese Almond Cookies may have been purchased by consumers in either the 5 pound box or the 100 count plastic bags as the 5 pound boxes contain five units of 100 count plastic bags of the Almond Cookies.



The company said milk is no longer used in the Almond Cookies as the product formula has been changed.



The recalled boxes of packs of Chinese Almond Cookies were distributed in Chicago, Illinois through retail stores and wholesalers. The UPC code for both the 5 pound box and the 100 count plastic bags is 0 80005 23031 2, with Best if Used Before 3/20 date on them.



Golden Dragon warned consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume it, and urged them to return it to the seller for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX