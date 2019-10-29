Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
29.10.19
14:51 Uhr
83,93 Euro
+0,55
+0,66 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,85
83,90
15:09
83,84
83,86
15:08
5-Tage-Chart
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC276,70-0,45 %
SANOFI SA83,93+0,66 %