Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Announces Grand Re-Opening After $4.6 Million Make-Over

PHUKET, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday Inn Resort Phuket today announced its grand re-opening after undergoing a USD$4.6 million renovation process in the last 7 months. An oasis of tranquility in bustling Patong, the refurbished resort successfully combines the established reputation of Thai hospitality with a calm, relaxed and luxurious ambience.

Having undergone a transformative make-over in its Busakorn Wing, the resort strives to provide guests with unrivalled high-end service, personal welcome facilities, premium-use swimming pools and a host of indulgent packages.

"Offering a fabulous resort within a resort experience, we are thrilled to unveil the newly renovated Busakorn Wing where tropical sophistication meets traditional Thai luxury. Offering a fresh guest experience for our new and returning guests, the beautifully appointed Studio Rooms and Villas meld heritage-inspired décor but with Modern Thai elegance," said Bart Callens, General Manager of the Resort.

As Patong's first international hotel, Holiday Inn Phuket Resort has been serving guests for over 30 years becoming one of the most well-known hotels in the region. Located centrally in Patong with direct access to prime dining, entertainment and shopping locations, the hotel is sheltered from the crowds and provides a restful ambience.

As part of its re-launch, a total of 104 studio rooms, including 17 new poolside rooms, have been renovated. The new refurbishments also offer an adult-only villa area with pool access and pool view rooms, new facilities and exclusive indulgence packages.

"The interior design draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of Thailand's cotton traditional weaving styles and careful attention has been paid to the finishing touches to create a truly distinctive holiday experience for our guests. Rooms overlook tropical swimming pools framed by landscaped gardens to create a peaceful oasis right in the heart of Patong. The Busakorn Wing has its own entrance and reception, and two additional swimming pools for the exclusive use of Busakorn guests," Callens added.

Living up to Thailand's reputation as the Land of Smiles, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket aims to leave its guests with lasting smiles for the duration of their stay. The friendly and courteous staff is a reflection of the warm Thai hospitality and aligns with the highly-esteemed global reputation of The Holiday Inn Resorts as an attentive and customer-centric brand.

Guests can find a special re-opening offer here:

https://phuket.holidayinnresorts.com/special-offers/busakorn-studio-re-opening-offer

About Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

Located in the heart of Patong, Phuket's most famous beach, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is an oasis within walking distance to key shopping such as Jungceylon Shopping Centre, vibrant restaurants and bars and the upbeat Soi Bangla nightlife. Just steps away from the beach, this beautiful tropical Resort features contemporary-styled rooms with four beautiful pools in a lush garden setting. Holiday Inn Resort Phuket has since built a solid reputation for personalised and genuine Thai hospitality, delivering an exceptional resort experience to ensure a memorable and fun stay for guests of all ages, many of which have been loyal returning guests since its opening.

About Holiday Inn

Started over 60 years ago and with nearly 1,200 hotels worldwide today, the Holiday Inn brand is the most widely recognised lodging brand in the world. During that time, it was the first hotel brand to launch a computerised reservation system in 1965, one of the first international hotel brands to establish a presence in China in 1984 and the first to take an online booking in 1995.

The 'Kids Eat & Stay Free' programme available at every Holiday Inn property, and KidSuites rooms at every Holiday Inn Resort hotel, demonstrates the long-standing commitment of the Holiday Inn brand to serving family travellers, along with a comfortable atmosphere where everyone can sit back and relax.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018601/Busakorn_Main_Pool.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018602/Villa_Pool_Access.jpg