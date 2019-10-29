Schweizer Electronic AG: SCHWEIZER signs Sales Representative Agreement with Neutronics for USA and Canada

SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Schweizer Electronic AG and Neutronics Solutions Inc. are announcing the commencement of a sales representative agreement for the USA and Canada. Under the agreement, Neutronics is entitled to promote SCHWEIZER's high-tech printed circuit boards and embedding solutions in the territory. SCHWEIZER, a player with an unrivaled technological portfolio and the highest quality standards, is now entering the North-American electronics market.

"We expect our high-power PCB solutions, including the embedded die technologies and PCBs for sensors like bond-wired or radar PCBs, to generate a strong demand in the North-American market. Neutronics is an ideal addition to our global sales network. Neutronics will support SCHWEIZER to further expand our customer base and supports us in our goal to reach annual revenues of 400 million Euros by 2025. SCHWEIZER's unique innovations, combined with Neutronics' industry knowledge and deep regional roots in automotive and industrial electronics, will be an asset for our customers." said Christian Roessle, Vice President Sales & Marketing from Schweizer Electronic. SCHWEIZER is further expecting to pursue a major portion of the large North-American aerospace market after it successfully attained the NADCAP accreditation in May 2019. Similar to automotive and industrial, the aerospace market requires a reduction in CO 2 emissions, miniaturization and an increased usage of sensors.

Dave Stubbs, President of Neutronics Solutions further commented: "SCHWEIZER brings an expertise and level of quality that is essential to the global automotive and power industries. Their technologies fill a need for our customers, helping them meet the design integration and increased power requirements for today's innovations. We are proud to announce this partnership."



The Germany-based PCB manufacturer is currently building a highly automated factory in Jintan (Jiangsu Province), PR China, for high-tech PCBs and Embedded PCB technologies like p² Pack (R). Mass production will launch in 2020. The significant capacity expansion will allow SCHWEIZER to serve more customers world-wide with its advanced solutions.

About Schweizer Electronic AG

Schweizer Electronic AG, founded in 1849 and led by the 5th and 6th Generation of family members, stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER's high-tech printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and aviation electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production-optimized solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").

About Neutronics Solutions Inc.

Neutronics Solutions, Inc. stands for Service. www.neutronics.ca

Neutronics is a Manufacturer's representative headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and represents several global leaders in the semiconductor, power, solid state lighting, automotive and RF markets. Neutronics Solutions, Inc is also partnered with Neutron Controls, Inc to promote automotive and industrial hardware and software, along with custom engineering services. www.neutroncontrols.com

Neutronics was founded in 1996, HQ is located at 350 Palladium Drive #102, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K2V1A

