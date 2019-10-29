Socialbakers, the unified marketing platform for social media marketers, today announced that its VP People, Dagmar Ševcíková, has again been recognized by The Software Report as one of The 2019 Top Women Leaders in SaaS.

The Software Report list is comprised of women who were selected based on the detailed nomination submissions they received from each leader's respective company and industry colleagues. Dagmar was selected from over 3,500 nominations on behalf of hundreds of women leaders. Leadership was assessed across a number of key areas including integrity, intelligence, drive, company culture, and company growth, among other areas.

"Dagmar is an excellent role model for other women who would like to pursue and career in technology and we are honoured to have her in our team," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. "The outstanding work Dagmar has done in finding talent to build and scale top teams at Socialbakers, makes her an excellent role model for other women who would like to pursue a career in technology."

"I am humbled to again be recognized alongside so many eminent female business leaders in SaaS," said Dagmar "Our industry is leading the charge in changing the way we live and work and it's exciting for me to see more and more females in leading roles across all of SaaS. By shining a light on women in leadership roles in technology, we can inspire younger generations of women to think big and aim high."

Prior to her role at Socialbakers, Dagmar held leading Human Resources roles at Microsoft, Avery Dennison and Getronics.

