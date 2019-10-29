Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle- 'Everything Marketers Need to Know Before Implementing Marketing Analytics

With transformations and the introduction of new technologies taking place at a rapid pace, it's crucial to note that most businesses haven't still figured out the best way to maximize their MROI. However, most are unaware of the fact that effective marketing analytics practice can help them collate and analyze data from different marketing platforms.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "Our marketing analytics solutions follow a strategic approach that focuses on closing process loops, maximizing revenues, and winning more customers and brand loyalty."

Three Steps to Leveraging Marketing Analytics

1. Devise a robust marketing strategy

For businesses looking to leverage marketing analytics, we suggest it's essential to start with a robust marketing analytics strategy that focuses on bridging the gaps between processes and the desired outcomes. A powerful marketing strategy that leverages advanced analytics and statistical techniques can also help gauge the success of the marketing initiatives and overall effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

2. Collect and analyze marketing data

Businesses across industries have troves of datasets at their disposal, converting these datasets into meaningful insights is crucial from a business perspective. But to do so, one must analyze and consolidate data into a single view. Marketing analytics plays a major role in analyzing and drawing insights from data generated across all marketing platforms.

3. Choose the right data visualization tools

Selecting the right data visualization tool which can help you identify patterns and interpret data plays a huge role in the analysis of marketing data. This hints at the fact that businesses must leverage tools that offer the flexibility to customize visualizations rather than using default charts and graphs to interpret data.

Why Choose Quantzig as Your Next Marketing Analytics Solutions Provider?



Domain knowledge and learning-driven mindset Innovative marketing analytics models Flexible white box solutions We offer cutting-edge marketing analytics solutions that help institutionalize a data-driven approach to enterprise decision making. Our solutions leverage the latest statistical approaches and data modeling techniques to accelerate the journey from data to decisions. The marketing analytics models developed by Quantzig are flexible enough to accommodate the evolution of the solution through dynamic changes in your business.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

