Visiongain Publishes Global Oil Accumulator Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Well Head Control & Blowout Preventer, Mud Pumps, and Offshore Rigs), by Type (Piston, Bladder and Diaphragm), by Pressure Rating (Up to 6,000 Psi, Above 6,000 Psi), Offshore vs Onshore (Offshore and Onshore), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Oil Accumulator is an oil pressure pneumatic device container, which acts like a reservoir, that is released as soon there is a drop in oil pressure.
• There are several other types of accumulators with various strengths and weaknesses, some of them include, bladder style, spring style, diaphragm and piston style.
Market Overview and Trends
• In February 2017, Parker Hannifin Corporation, acquired CLARCOR Inc, a major manufacturer of filtration products, for approximately USD 4.3 billion in cash which also included the assumption of net debt. The strategic transaction opened up a combined organization with a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and filtration products.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-oil-accumulator-market-report-2019-2029/download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Shale Gas Exploration Boom in the US
• Digital Revolution in the Oil & Gas Industry
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Transition to Renewable Sources of Energy
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-oil-accumulator-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Application
• Well Head Control & Blowout Preventer Market, 2019-2029
• Mud Pumps Market, 2019-2029
• Offshore Rigs Market, 2019-2029
Type
• Piston Market, 2019-2029
• Bladder Market, 2019-2029
• Diaphragm Market, 2019-2029
Pressure Rating
• Up to 6,000 Psi Market, 2019-2029
• Above 6,000 Psi Market, 2019-2029
Offshore vs Onshore
• Offshore Market, 2019-2029
• Onshore Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global Oil Accumulator industry in the forecast period.
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Accumulators
Airmo Inc.
Bolenz& Schafer Gmbh
Bosch
Eaton
Freudenberg
GE Oil & Gas
Hannon Hydraulics
Hydac
Hydril Pressure Control
Ningbo LandSky Automatic Company Ltd
Nippon Accumulator Co., Ltd.
Nippon Accumulators
Parker Hannifin
Pressure Technologies
Rotec Hydraulics
Roth Hydraulics
Taizhou Eternal Hydraulic Machine Co Ltd
Technetics Group
Tobul Accumulator Inc
YC Industry Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Handa Machinery Co Ltd
Zhuolu High Pressure Vessel Co Ltd
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg