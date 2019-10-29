Visiongain Publishes Global Oil Accumulator Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Application (Well Head Control & Blowout Preventer, Mud Pumps, and Offshore Rigs), by Type (Piston, Bladder and Diaphragm), by Pressure Rating (Up to 6,000 Psi, Above 6,000 Psi), Offshore vs Onshore (Offshore and Onshore), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Oil Accumulator is an oil pressure pneumatic device container, which acts like a reservoir, that is released as soon there is a drop in oil pressure.

• There are several other types of accumulators with various strengths and weaknesses, some of them include, bladder style, spring style, diaphragm and piston style.

Market Overview and Trends

• In February 2017, Parker Hannifin Corporation, acquired CLARCOR Inc, a major manufacturer of filtration products, for approximately USD 4.3 billion in cash which also included the assumption of net debt. The strategic transaction opened up a combined organization with a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and filtration products.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Shale Gas Exploration Boom in the US

• Digital Revolution in the Oil & Gas Industry

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Transition to Renewable Sources of Energy

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Well Head Control & Blowout Preventer Market, 2019-2029

• Mud Pumps Market, 2019-2029

• Offshore Rigs Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Piston Market, 2019-2029

• Bladder Market, 2019-2029

• Diaphragm Market, 2019-2029

Pressure Rating

• Up to 6,000 Psi Market, 2019-2029

• Above 6,000 Psi Market, 2019-2029

Offshore vs Onshore

• Offshore Market, 2019-2029

• Onshore Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global Oil Accumulator industry in the forecast period.

Companies covered in the report include:

Accumulators

Airmo Inc.

Bolenz& Schafer Gmbh

Bosch

Eaton

Freudenberg

GE Oil & Gas

Hannon Hydraulics

Hydac

Hydril Pressure Control

Ningbo LandSky Automatic Company Ltd

Nippon Accumulator Co., Ltd.

Nippon Accumulators

Parker Hannifin

Pressure Technologies

Rotec Hydraulics

Roth Hydraulics

Taizhou Eternal Hydraulic Machine Co Ltd

Technetics Group

Tobul Accumulator Inc

YC Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Handa Machinery Co Ltd

Zhuolu High Pressure Vessel Co Ltd

