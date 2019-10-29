Yellowbrick Real Estate Brings on Elite Real Estate Team; Opens New Office in Branford, CT

BRANFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Yellowbrick (YB) Real Estate, a Connecticut based real estate brokerage, is continuing to expand its presence in Connecticut by bringing on Heather Fitzgerald and her team of realtors to head up their new location in Branford, CT.

Heather, who will be taking on the role of CEO of YB's Elite Team, has over 17 years of experience in real estate and has been a force in New Haven County--closing 40 units for $8,951,960 so far in 2019. Together with Steven Clement, Paul Magliochetti, Maya Basic, and Michelle Langan, the Elite Team has closed more than 200 units for over $21,000,000 since the group formed in April 2017.



Pictured Above: Heather Fitzgerald (middle-left) and the Elite Team

Thomas Bepko, CEO of Yellowbrick, couldn't be more optimistic about bringing on Fitzgerald and her team, stating that "After our success in Fairfield County, we've been looking to expand eastward, and with New Haven County on our radar, Heather and her team were seen as the perfect fit." Bepko affirmed the fit by saying "It's exciting because they've already been putting up big numbers over the last few years and now we can provide them with the necessary video and marketing resources to really blow up their social media and take their business to the next level."

Despite the big news for Yellowbrick, the company has not gotten complacent. "We have to push harder than ever now," said Rudy Pierre, President of Yellowbrick. "We've done a great job of creating a platform where top producing real estate teams can thrive, but we cannot get complacent." This doesn't seem to be an issue for the young company, which has growth by 50% per year each of the last two years.

About Yellowbrick (YB) Real Estate: Yellowbrick (YB) is a real estate start-up based in Milford, CT focused on simplifying the home buying and selling process. YB first gained notoriety for its 90 Day Guarantee, which guarantees that they will sell your home within 90 days or give you up to $1,000,* but has since grown through its flexible compensation and individualized marketing support.

Thomas Bepko

808 780 6572

Office location: 1094 Main St. Branford, CT

*Terms apply. Contact YB Real Estate for details.

