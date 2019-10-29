FB Corporation: New Device for Alleviating Back Pain Hits Market

Simple Solution Increases Comfort and Support while Reducing Risks from Prolonged Sitting

BEDFORD HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / FB Corporation, is announcing their patented device, The Back Thing. The Back Thing, the solution with the simple name, is a doctor-designed back support that is lightweight, portable, and easy to use at the office, at home, or in an airplane seat. Specifically created to make sitting more comfortable, the patented design of The Back Thing features flexible pine slats, padding, and layers of breathable material to support the lower back while sitting to reduce stress and provide comfort.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that 80 percent of the population deals with some type of low back pain on a regular basis. The complaint of pain in this part of the spine is the second leading cause of doctor's visits, beaten out only by the common cold. Pain in the lower back actually accounts for most job-related injuries and even time off from work. Disc pain, muscular issues, herniated or ruptured discs, and painful spasms are just some lower-back issues society faces on an everyday basis.

Low back pain is directly responsible for yearly medical treatment and care costs of approximately $240 billion or more in the United States alone. The conundrum is why do Americans have so much pain in their lower back?

Americans spend a lot of time either sitting or standing without moving around much. Sitting for prolonged periods can be hard on the lower spine. The problem is such a big deal that scientists are touting that "sitting is the new smoking". However, even standing can cause lower back muscles to spasm and cause pain, according to Healthline. Plus, when people do sit, the chair is often not offering the best support and relief for the lower spine.

Something as simple as The Back Thing can potentially help reduce health care costs, promote better posture and circulation for those who sit a lot, support and relax the back muscles, provide lumbar support, and more. For employers, the benefits of The Back Thing are clear as well. The developers state:

"The Back Thing has the potential to enhance workplace ROI by improving morale and productivity and reducing employee downtime due to non-specific as well as other low back pain that leads to days off from work."

The Back Thing is expected to be a solution for RVers, nurses, travelers, card players, frequent readers and more. The portability of the back support makes it ideal for wheelchairs, office chairs, in the car, or anywhere else. It can even be used in the seats of some workout equipment.

The Back Thing could be a breakthrough device for low back pain relief; something society has been waiting on for a while. Those interested in The Back Thing can find out more via the website, or reach out to Nick Spofford at nspoffo7@gmail.com for more information.

About the FB Corporation

A company working to develop simple solutions for some of the most typical health-related problems, the FB Corporation utilizes medical technology and innovative research methodology. The FB Corporation developed The Back Thing and continues to expand on efforts in working to develop additional products and applications relative to low back pain. The corporation's headquarters is located in Bedford Hills, NY, 10507

