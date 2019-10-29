Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2019
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
09:15 Uhr
37,940 Euro
+0,020
+0,05 %
29.10.2019 | 15:17
(81 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated With Them.

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated With Them

Luxembourg, October 29, 2019 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") has filed the following:

  • CSSF Notification Form - Appendix A - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated With Them.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786 628 5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • 2019-10-25 Notification form - SE (FNS) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bc6c7922-9389-47cd-a645-6ff920df1d7a)

