Greenstone Wins Award for "Best Advisory Service" at Islamic Business & Finance Awards 2019

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstone Equity Partners, the largest independent fund placement firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC, won the award for "Best Advisory Service" at the 14th annual Islamic Business & Finance Awards.

The Islamic Business & Finance Awards provide global recognition to exceptional financial institutions who innovate and pioneer across the Islamic finance landscape and illuminate the many advancements in Islamic finance each year. The independently judged event is held annually by CPI Financial, the publisher of Banker Middle East and Islamic Business & Finance, considered to be the authoritative voice of the Islamic finance industry.

Among the 24 competitive award categories, the finalists for this year's "Best Advisory Service" award included Greenstone Equity Partners, PwC, and Amanie Advisors. The winners were announced at a gala dinner held at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai, which was attended by more than 150 industry leaders from the worldwide Islamic finance ecosystem.

Reflecting on winning this prestigious award, Alex Gemici, Chairman of Greenstone Equity Partners, said: "As a firm that operates only in the major GCC countries, we are immensely proud to have facilitated top-tier global fund managers, who collectively manage hundreds of billions USD in AUMs, to offer their products for the first time to Shariah-compliant investors."

Omar Al Gharabally, President and Partner of Greenstone Equity Partners, who accepted the award on behalf of the firm at the ceremony, added, "For the last several years, working closely with top law firms, specialized service providers, and Islamic investors in the region, we have assisted fund managers in establishing industry leading and operationally attractive Shariah-compliant structures that are acceptable to the Shariah Boards of our Islamic investor partners. We are incredibly grateful to be recognised for our role in providing previously unavailable investment opportunities to our GCC investor partners."

About Greenstone Equity Partners

Headquartered in Dubai, with an additional seven coverage offices in the GCC, Greenstone Equity Partners is the largest fund placement firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011, Greenstone is locally licensed and regulated in each country it operates in, and has developed long-standing relationships, execution capabilities, and industry-leading expertise to successfully connect global fund managers with institutional and non-institutional investors in the region.

Greenstone's fund placement services specialize in securing commitments of $2 million to $250 million per investor for fund managers with AUMs of $1 billion to over $100 billion. With a team of over 40 professionals, Greenstone maintains deeply rooted, highly productive relationships with over 200 institutional investors and 1,500 non-institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, family offices and UHNWIs. In addition to receiving numerous awards, Greenstone is ranked #5 globally among over 1,400 placement firms by capital raised in Preqin's League Tables, even though Greenstone only raises capital in five countries.

Greenstone also provides compliance-driven co-marketing services in the major GCC countries for select global fund managers by acting as their locally licensed partner, registering their funds, and facilitating regulatory compliant fundraising.

