The deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005639/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities is one of the major reasons for the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market growth. Growing population and industrial developments are increasing the global demand for energy. Thus, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to improve energy security and increase oil and gas production. Moreover, deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects have been increasing over the past few years owing to the rising investments in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31684

As per Technavio, the advances in offshore pressure control technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: Advances in Offshore Pressure Control Technologies

A majority of the incidents and fatal accidents that happen on the rig floor are due to the manual handling of rig equipment. This is pushing oil and gas operators and regulators to focus on oilfield safety by adopting new technologies to meet the safety requirements in deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas operations. Some oil and gas companies are constructing revolutionary pressure control equipment that allows well operators to see inside the wellhead. Many companies are also focusing on improving equipment such as offshore blowout preventer (BOP) systems to tackle the challenges posed by ultra-deepwater oilfield reservoirs. Such advances in drilling technologies are expected to enhance the safety of deepwater and ultra-deepwater well drilling activities.

"Apart from the advances in offshore pressure control technologies, other factors such as the technological advances in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling rigs, and declining costs of offshore drilling projects will have a significant impact on the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market by application (deepwater drilling, and ultra-deepwater drilling) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The MEA region led the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market in 2018, followed by South America, North America, APAC, and Europe respectively. The rising global demand for oil and gas is spurring production capacity expansion of oil and gas industries in the Middle East. This is expected to fuel the demand for drilling activities in the region, which in turn, will drive the growth of the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005639/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com