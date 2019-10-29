Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASAC ISIN: NL0012015705 Ticker-Symbol: T5W 
Tradegate
29.10.19
15:53 Uhr
73,00 Euro
-2,85
-3,76 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,00
73,05
16:50
73,00
73,05
16:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKEAWAY.COM NV73,00-3,76 %