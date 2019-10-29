DJ PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into the Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange and the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Issue

Press Release | Krasnodar | October 29, 2019 PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into the Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange and the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Issue Krasnodar, Russia (October 29, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the inclusion of its Exchange-traded bonds into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of the identification number to the issue. Please be informed that on October 29, 2019 the Exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit were included into the Level 1 of the List of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. The Exchange-traded bonds were included into the quotation list. The identification number 4B02-04-60525-P-003P of 29.10.2019 has been assigned to the issue of the Exchange-traded bonds of ??-003P-04 series. Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC Magnit of the BO-003P-04 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds of the 003P series with the identification number of 4-60525-P-003P-02E as of 30.01.2018 (the Exchange-traded bonds) Maturity date: 910 (Nine hundred and ten) days from the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement Identification number 4B02-04-60525-P-003P of 29 assigned to the issue and the .10.2019 date of assignment: Name of the authority which Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow assigned the identification Exchange MICEX-RTS number to the securities issue: Amount of securities to be 10,000,000 bonds placed: Nominal value: 1,000 rubles each Placement method: open subscription Pre-emptive right: not applicable The price of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination: The price of the placement of the Exchange-traded bonds is fixed in the amount of 1,000 (One thousand) rubles for 1 (One) Exchange-traded bond, which amounts to 100% of the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bond. From the second day of the placement of the Exchange-traded bonds within the settlement of the sale and purchase transaction the buyer of the Exchange-traded bonds shall also pay the accumulated coupon yield on the Exchange-traded bonds calculated by the formula specified in the clause 18 of the Bonds Program. The period of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination: The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is determined by the sole executive body of the Issuer. The completion date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement or the procedure of its determination: The completion date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is the earliest date of the following dates: a) the 3rd (Third) business day from the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement; b) the date of placement of the last Exchange-traded bond. The issue of exchange-traded bonds shall not be placed in tranches. The procedure of providing access to the information contained in the Prospectus: The Prospectus has been provided to the Stock Exchange at the stage of identification number assignment to the Bonds Program of the 003P series. The Prospectus and the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds of the 003P series have been disclosed by the Issuer at the following websites: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1]; http://ir.magnit.com/ [2]. The Issuer shall publish the text of the Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-traded bonds on the Internet not later than the commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement. The Bonds Program, the Prospectus and the Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-traded bonds shall be available at the following address: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russian Federation, tel. +7 (861) 277-45-54. Copies of the above-mentioned documents shall be provided by PJSC "Magnit" for a fee not exceeding the cost of copying. The publication date of the Terms and Conditions of the exchange-traded bonds: October 29, 2019 The text of the Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-traded bonds has been published at the following websites: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1]; http://ir.magnit.com/ [2]. The procedure for submitting copies of the document to interested parties PJSC Magnit shall provide a copy of the document containing the issuer's insider information, at the request of the interested party within a period of not more than 7 days from the date of receipt of the claim for a fee, which not exceeding the cost of copying. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centers and 19,884 stores (14,231 convenience, 466 supermarkets and 5,187 drogerie stores) in 3,354 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS results for 1H 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 658 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 43 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

