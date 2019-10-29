

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook launched a Preventive Health tool in the U.S. that will give users the option to set reminders for their future medical checkups and also find out which checkups are recommended for them.



The new tool is searchable via the Facebook mobile app. It uses information such a user's age and gender to suggest medical checkups recommended by health organizations.



The user's age and gender is based on his Facebook profile by default, but these can be changed by him in the Preventive Health tool.



Facebook said that the Preventive Health app's initial focus will be on the top two leading causes of death in the U.S. - heart disease and cancer, as well as the flu, a seasonal illness that affects millions each year. Reminders for flu shots will also appear at the appropriate time of year.



While the tool helps to set reminders for checkups, etc., it will not give Facebook access to the actual test results.



For users who have Location Services turned on, Facebook will use that information to show the Federally Qualified Health Centers or FQHCs in their area. For those ho have not turned on this service, Facebook will, by default, show a location based on their current city.



To help a user keep track of his health checkups, Facebook collects information provided by him, such as the reminders he sets, or the screenings he marks as completed. The frequency of clicks for a specific button enables the company to understand how the tool is being used, helping to improve it over time.



To allay privacy concerns, Facebook said it will not share personal information about a user's activity in Preventive Health with third parties, such as health organizations or insurance companies.



The social media giant had launched other health-related initiatives earlier. To address the issue of blood shortages, it has launched a feature in the U.S. and some other countries to encourage people to sign up as donors and give blood when there are shortages.



