Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that highlights how 'Patient Journey Mapping Helped a Pharma Company to Uncover New Insights and Explore Future Growth Opportunities Within the Cardiovascular Drugs Segment

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005777/en/

This success story is a classic example of modern patient journey mapping in action. It offers comprehensive insights into how we helped a pharma company to implement a robust solution to understand patient journeys and commercialize new drug applications.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of advanced patient journey analytics solutions empowers healthcare service providers to devise analytics-driven strategies to increase patient outreach and value delivered. Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights into the business benefits of our analytics solutions.

Our Approach:

To help the client address their challenge, we adopted a comprehensive four-step approach to patient journey mapping- one which focused on analyzing patient data sets to visually represent treatment pathways and disease progression.

Step 1: Data Discovery

Step 2: Data Processing

Step 3: Data Analysis

Step 4: Patient Journey Mapping

Our analytics experts can help you gain a better understanding of drug treatment efficacy and the cost-effectiveness of therapies. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about our capabilities.

According to Quantzig's patient journey analytics experts, "Patient journey mapping serves as the basis for new drug launch initiatives by providing the necessary evidence and setting the groundwork for devising action plans around the clinical trials, drug launches, product positioning, and patient journeys."

Looking to start your analytics journey? Book a FREE solution demo to learn how our solutions can help.

The patient journey mapping solutions empowered the client to:

Discover and quantify the key transition points along the continuum of care for patients

Analyze the patient treatment pathways and the drug discovery process from the provider, patient, and payer lenses

Identify and analyze potential leverage points to impact the use and prescription of the new drug

Request more information to gain expert insights into the benefits of analytics in healthcare.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005777/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us