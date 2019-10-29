Vlad Rigenco and Dood Inc. to Showcase App at Summit Tech

Vlad Rigenco and Dood Inc. will showcase their new live streaming app to investors, entrepreneurs, and incubators at the upcoming 2019 Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal

VAUGHAN, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Vlad Rigenco and the team at Dood are set to demonstrate the features of their newly created mobile app at the highly anticipated 2019 Web Summit Tech Conference taking place in Lisbon, Portugal in early November.

Dood is an exclusive live streaming platform for modern professionals to broadcast their products, services, and experiences to a global audience. The app is open to everyone but focuses on providing a social space for professionals to stream, share, and connect. It aims to elevate the business-consumer relationship through live streaming, enabling an environment for instant conversion and authentic communication.

The Web Summit Tech Conference will bring together over 70 thousand like-minded individuals and companies which are set to redefine the global tech landscape. Vlad Rigenco and his business partners will showcase the features of their live streaming app Dood to investors, incubators, and entrepreneurs alike, at the sold out 2019 exhibition.

The 2019 Web Summit runs from November 4th to 7th at the Altice Arena & Fil in Lisbon. This year's event is projected to be the largest of its kind, with attendees from over 160 countries, 2000 journalists, and 1200 guest speakers from various sectors of the global tech industry.

The Atlantic has publicly stated that the Web Summit is "where the future goes to be born," and Forbes calls it "the best technology conference on the planet." It is the perfect opportunity for Vlad Rigenco and the team at Dood to introduce the world to their live streaming platform for business professionals. To learn more about Dood, as well as the conference, please visit:

https://getdood.app/

https://websummit.com/

About Web Summit

Web Summit is an international company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, that holds networking and conferences throughout the globe. The Web Summit is responsible for events such as Collision based in Toronto, Canada, and RISE in Hong Kong.

About Vlad Rigenco

Vlad is both a real estate professional and the founder of Dood Live Stream. During his career, Vlad was obsessed with providing exceptional service to his clients and building a solid reputation in the field. He realized there was a gap in the market when he could not find a channel for live business content, and thus embarked on the idea for Dood. Now fully invested into the app, Vlad Rigenco and his business partners are in hopes to create new opportunities for professionals through the power of live streaming.

