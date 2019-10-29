Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 October to 25 October 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/21/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
91,69
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/22/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
90,66
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/23/2019
|FR0010313833
2000
90,427
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/24/2019
|FR0010313833
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/25/2019
|FR0010313833
|XPAR
|TOTAL
8 000
90,9880
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
