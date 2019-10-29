Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 October to 25 October 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/21/2019 FR0010313833 3000 91,69 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/22/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90,66 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/23/2019 FR0010313833 2000 90,427 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/24/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/25/2019 FR0010313833 XPAR TOTAL 8 000 90,9880

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

