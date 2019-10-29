M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Monthly Performance Factsheet and Quarterly Review 29-Oct-2019 / 15:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Monthly Performance Factsheet and Quarterly Review The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet and its quarterly review as at 30 September 2019, are now available on the Company's website at: Monthly Performance Factsheet - http://docs.mandg.com/MR/MandG_Credit-Income-Investment-Trust_Factsheet_GB_e ng.pdf [1] Quarterly Review - http://docs.mandg.com/QR/MandG_Credit-Income-Investment-Trust_Quarterly-revi ew_GB_ENG.pdf [2] Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 29 October 2019 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 25656 EQS News ID: 899475 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=757a18ea64629f3cfbd182ff25ac50db&application_id=899475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d5f0b05a51b9d5a5c795735f8f496e98&application_id=899475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)