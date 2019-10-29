

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quip, the toothbrush-subscription service startup, has launched a refillable floss dispenser, called Floss.



The dispenser comes in four metallic colors: silver, slate, copper and gold, and is priced at $20. Quip has also launched a cheap plastic version that costs $10, which comes in a single gray color.



The floss dispenser comes preloaded with a single 48-yard container of mint-flavored floss. Each refillable container is $5 and Quip will provide a new refill canister every three months as part of its subscription service.



The floss is pre-marked in green every 18 inches, the 'dentist recommended amount to give each tooth its own section'.



'Quip has applied its obsessive design ethos to create a completely new floss experience to inspire better habits and help to build routines,' the press material reads.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX