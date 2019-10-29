Correction refers to company and security name and are marked in bold below. At the request of Sprint Bioscience AB, Sprint Bioscience AB equity rights TO1 and TO2 will be traded on First North Premier as from October 30, 2019. Security name: Sprint Bioscience AB TO1 ---------------------------------------- Short name: SPRINT TO1 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013282050 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183922 ---------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 14,5 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Biosience AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription February 14, 2020 - February 28,2020. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading February 26, 2020. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Sprint Bioscience AB TO2 ---------------------------------------- Short name: SPRINT TO2 ---------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013282068 ---------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 183923 ---------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of WWAP between April 27 2020 to May 8 2020 per share. Maximum issue price 16 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Sprint Biosience AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription May 14, 2020 - May 28,2020. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading May 26, 2020. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.