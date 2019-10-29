

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the notable advance seen in the previous session, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages continue to turn in a mixed performance. While the S&P 500 is up 2.85 points or 0.1 percent at 3,042.27, the Dow is down 8.17 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 27,082.55 and the Nasdaq is down 33.28 points or 0.4 percent at 8,292.71.



Stocks recently moved to the downside after a report from Reuters said a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China may not be signed by a summit in Chile next month.



Selling pressure warned shortly afterward, however, as a U.S. administration official noted a failure to sign the deal by the summit just means more time is needed.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point, although traders may wait to see if the central bank follows through and provides any clues about future rate cuts.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently pointing to a 97.3 percent chance that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points.



A mixed reaction to the latest batch of earnings news is also contributing to the lackluster performance, with a notable drop by Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



After the close of trading on Monday, Alphabet reported third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates, hurt largely by higher operating costs.



On the other hand, General Motors (GM) has moved sharply higher after reporting better than expected third quarter earnings, although the auto giant also lowered its full-year earnings guidance.



Food giant Kellogg (K) has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting better than expected third quarter results.



In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing consumer confidence unexpectedly edged lower in the month of October, although the drop came from an upwardly revised level in the previous month.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 125.9 in October from an upwardly revised 126.3 in September.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 128.5 in October from the 125.1 originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, a separate report released by the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday showed another significant increase in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of September.



NAR said its pending home sales surged up by 1.5 percent 108.7 in September after spiking by 1.4 percent to a revised 107.1 August. Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.9 percent.



A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.



Sector News



Despite the lack of direction being shown by the broader markets, oil service stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading.



The Philadelphia Oil Service Index has surged up by 2.9 percent to its best intraday level in over a month, with the strength in the sector coming in spite of a drop by the price of crude oil.



Considerable strength is also visible among natural gas stocks, as reflected by the 2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index.



Gold, healthcare, and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while computer hardware stocks continue to see some weakness.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



The major European markets also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining some ground after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.6 basis points at 1.837 percent.



