This report provides an overview of Hungary's telecoms market, highlighting regulatory developments, the major operators, fixed-line network infrastructure and a range of statistics.

The report also covers the mobile voice and data sectors, including a review of regulations and operator strategies for adopting new technologies.

In addition, the report reviews the fixed and wireless broadband market, including market analyses, statistics and subscriber forecasts to 2024.

Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

As in many other markets in the region, in Hungary the number of fixed-lines, as also fixed-line revenue, has been affected by the changing consumer use of such services and by the trend for fixed-to-mobile substitution. Operators have thus looked to bundled services to boost revenue, a strategy which encouraged Vodafone Group to acquire UPC Hungary in mid-2019.

Hungary benefits from one of the most developed telecom infrastructures in the region. Services based on 5G are anticipated shortly after the multi-spectrum auction to be held in November 2019, while the incumbent telco Maygar Telecom, which already provides a gigabit service to over a third of premises, is fast replacing its legacy copper networks with fibre.

The broadband market has effective infrastructure-based competition, with an extensive cable network competing against DSL services and a vibrant and rapidly expanding fibre sector. The regulator has also introduced a number of measures aimed at promoting market competition, which is pushing the drive for higher speed platforms and encouraging operators to invest in technology upgrades with a focus on fibre deployments. As a result, Hungary now has the highest fixed broadband penetration in Eastern Europe, and by mid-2019 superfast networks accounted for about 72% of all fixed broadband connections.

The dynamic mobile market is served by three mobile network operators and a small number of MVNOs. Mobile penetration is relatively high for the region, and there remains considerable growth in mobile broadband services delivered via upgraded networks. Revenue growth is focused on mobile data as operators struggle with competition and regulated tariff reductions, as well as reduced MTRs.

Maygar Telekom is at the forefront of 5G developments, supported by the government, universities, other telcos and vendors forming the Hungarian 5G Coalition. 5G services from all three network operators are expected in 2020.

Key Developments

Vodafone Group acquires UPC Hungary from Liberty Global

Telcos strike deal with the government to extend broadband to underserved areas

Utility Tax amendments favouring superfast broadband network roll-outs

FttX subscriber base reaches 800,000

Maygar Telecom steps up e-health initiatives

Regulator preps for multi-spectrum auction disallow Digi Telecom from bidding

DIGIMobil launches an LTE service

Amended access regulations incorporate fibre and cable infrastructure sharing

Maygar Telekom launches NB-IoT platform

Magyar Telekom and Telenor Hungary expand LTE coverage through joint network

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

Antenna Hungaria

B2B Europe

GTS Datanet

Hungarotel

Invitel

Maygar Telecom

Telenor Hungary

T-Mobile Hungary

UPC Hungary

Vodafone Hungary

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

1.1 Country overview

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Telecom tax

2.2 Internet tax

2.3 Utility Tax

2.4 Regional European market comparison

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Unified Telecommunications Act 2001

3.3 Electronic Communications Act 2003

3.4 Regulatory authority

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Magyar Telekom

4.3 Digi Telecom/Invitel

4.4 Monor

4.5 B2B Europe

4.6 Antenna Hungria

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 National telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Wholesaling

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) Networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) Networks

6.4 Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP)

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Digital economy

7.1 e-Government

7.2 e-health

7.3 e-commerce

7.4 e-education

8 Mobile communications

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Regulatory issues

8.4 Mobile infrastructure

8.5 Major mobile operators

8.6 Mobile content and applications

