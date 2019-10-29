Global recognition of the MADISON's clinical value

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that it has received 510(k) clearance from FDA for the cemented version of its Madison total knee prosthesis. This is the first step towards targeted clearance of complete Total Knee Replacement (TKR) range.

Robust clinical results, including data collected over 7 years and 17,000 implants, supported the clearance. This milestone further establishes Implanet as a leading global med device player and one of the few French companies in this sector granted 510(k) clearance for its knee prostheses.

Obtaining this marketing clearance also represents a key component of the partnership and distribution contract with KICo (Knee Innovation Company) signed and announced in November 2018.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, commented: "This clearance is another key milestone for Implanet and further validates four proprietary MADISON proprietary technology. With more than 17,000 knee prostheses implanted to date, we have demonstrated the clinical value of our products. This clearance is fully in line with the strategic development of our partnership with KICo that aims to target, for Implanet's knee division, the high-potential markets of Australia and the United States through KICo's Florida-based subsidiary. The United States is the world's largest market, with 760,000 primary knee operations, annual growth of 4% and a market worth close to 4 billion dollars*

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

