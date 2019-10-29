

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday with investors reacting to a slew of corporate earnings reports and tracking political news from the U.K. and the developments on U.S.-China trade front.



The mood was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due on Wednesday.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.29%. Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE ended down 0.51%, Germany's DAX edged down 0.06% and France's CAC 40 ended higher by 0.07%, while Switzerland's SMI gained about 0.2%.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended weak.



Greece, Iceland, Poland and Russia closed higher, while Ireland, Austria and Czech Republic ended flat.



In the British market, BP declined about 3.5%. Centrica ended nearly 3% down. Smurfit Kappa, Flutter Entertainment, RBS, SSE, ITV, HSBC and Severn Trent ended lower by 1 to 2.5%.



On the other hand, 3i Group moved up more than 2%. WPP, Scottish Mortgage, DCC, EasyJet, Next and Informa gained 1 to 1.5%.



In Germany, RWE, Volkswagen, Deutsche TeleKom, Beiersdorf, Adidas and Lufthansa declined 1 to 2.3%.



Fresenius surged up 5% after reporting better-than-expected third quarter revenue.Linde advaned 2%, while Henkel and HeidelbergCement closed higher by about 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.



In the French market, Orange declined 2.5% after reporting flat third-quarter revenues and EBITDA earnings. Atos gained 2.6%, while Safran, Saint Gobain, STMicroElectronics, Capgemini, Vinci and Publicis Groupe gained 1 to 2%.



Shares of Finnish paper firm Stora Enso plunged sharply after the company reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit. The company said geopolitical uncertainties would dampen demand in the fourth quarter.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence index showed a reading of 104 in October, same as in September.



U.K. house prices rose at a slightly faster rate in October, while the pace of increase was expected to remain unchanged, preliminary data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain steady.



In Brexit news, the British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organize a snap election. This has added an additional layer of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.



On the trade front, a report from Reuters citing a U.S. administration official said the United States and China are continuing to work on an interim trade agreement, but it may not be completed in time for the U.S. and Chinese leaders to sign it in Chile next month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX