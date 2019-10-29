Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862948 ISIN: FR0000121709 Ticker-Symbol: GRB 
Tradegate
29.10.19
12:09 Uhr
135,50 Euro
+1,30
+0,97 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,60
136,00
19:49
135,00
136,40
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB
SEB SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB SA135,50+0,97 %