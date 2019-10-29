Technavio has been monitoring the global stress testing solutions market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.53 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications. In addition, the emergence of AI-based stress testing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the stress testing solutions market.

Testing solution providers are encouraged to introduce AI-based stress testing due to the availability of new applications and software and demand for smart and intelligent solutions. This helps them increase the scope and depth of test results with improved accuracy. It also benefits them by minimizing software testing complications involved in conventional stress testing solutions. Thus, the growing adoption of AI-based stress testing solution is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Stress Testing Solutions Market Companies:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc is headquartered in Ireland and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Communications, Media, and Technology, Financial Services, Health and Public Services, Products, and Resources. The company offers Accenture Application Testing Services as its stress testing solution.

Capgemini SE

Capgemini SE is headquartered in France and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Application Services, Technology and Engineering Services, Consulting Services, and Other Managed Services. The company offers Managed Testing Services and Testing Services as its stress testing solution.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers the IBM Rational Performance Tester as its stress testing solution in the market.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers services through the following segments Banking, Financial Services Insurance (BFSI), Retail and Consumer Business, Retail and Consumer Business, Manufacturing, and Other. The company offers TCS Digital Assurance services as its stress testing solution.

Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers services through business the following segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise (ISRE). The company offers Performance Testing and Engineering services as its stress testing solution.

Stress Testing Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Application testing

Product testing

Stress Testing Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

