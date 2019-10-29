Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Oct-2019 / 16:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29 October 2019 it purchased for cancellation 5,622 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP19.29 per share. Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 7,576,708. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company. Enquiries: George Bayer/Kerry Higgins Maitland Administration Services Limited 01245 398984 Robert Finlay Shore Capital 020 7601 6115 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: POS TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 25657 EQS News ID: 899569 End of Announcement EQS News Service

