

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to a seventh straight session.



Most of the markets across Europe struggled for support amid concerns about growth and uncertainty over Brexit and news about a possible delay in China and the U.S. signing the first phase of a trade deal.



The benchmark SMI ended up 25.89 points, or 0.25%, at 10,257.69, a new record closing high. The index, which eased to 10,199.68 early on in the session, hit a new intraday high of 10,260.69 in late afternoon trades.



LafargeHolcim gained nearly 2%. Novartis and Sika both gained almost 1%. Geberit, Alcon and Swiss Life Holding ended modestly higher.



Swisscom and Adecco declined 1% and 0.7%, respectively. ABB and Swiss Re closed with modest losses.



Roche Holding said it has extended its tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. until November 25 to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the UK Competition and Markets Authority more time to complete their reviews of the pending acquisition. The stock ended little changed from previous closing price.



In the midcap space, Lindt & Sp advanced more than 1.5%. Swiss Prime Site, Flughafen Zurich and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by 1 to 1.2%.



Logitech International ended more than 3% down. Temenos Group shed about 2.3%. Straumann Holding shares ended lower by 0.6% despite the dental implant maker raising its full-year revenue targets for the second time this year after reporting strong revenue growth in the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX