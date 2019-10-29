Mrs Salomé Dubbé joins the Board of Directors of MEMSCAP S.A. as a new member.

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announced the appointment of a new director.

Pursuant to Article L 225-24 of the French Commercial Code, the Board of Directors of MEMSCAP, S.A. appointed Salomé Dubbé as a director on 25 October 2019. This provisional appointment between two general meetings comes following the vacancy by resignation of Mr. Joel Alanis. The Board of Directors will propose to the next ordinary general meeting the appointment of Mr. Joel Alanis as censor.

Aged 36, Salomé Dubbé is graduate of ESSEC, the University of Sheffield and IHEIE Mines ParisTech. She has 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, having worked for L'Oreal and Coty groups. Currently Executive Marketing Director of the IOMA brand (Unilever Group), Salomé Dubbé is responsible for product development, trade marketing, design and communication in the 30 countries in which the brand is established.

This provisional appointment made by the Board of Directors will be subject to ratification by the next ordinary general meeting.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions.

MEMSCAP's products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005021/en/

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

Chief Financial Officer

Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

yann.cousinet@memscap.com