Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 181.0223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8230789 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 25731 EQS News ID: 899725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:06 ET (17:06 GMT)