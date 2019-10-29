Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.7747 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5276520 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 25814 EQS News ID: 899893 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT)