The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 The Patient Perspective the Perspective of German Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the 7th edition of 'The Corporate Reputation of Pharma from the Perspective of German Patient Groups'. The 2018 Germany results are drawn from a survey of patient groups, conducted November 2018 February 2019.

Profile of 2018's respondent German patient groups:

81 German patient groups, specialising in 38 therapy areas: cancer [18]; autoimmune [8]; rare diseases [8]; neurological [8]; mental health [5]; osteoporosis [3]; haemophilia [2]; other blood disorders [2]; and other therapy areas.

40% are national patient groups. 10% are international patient groups.

German patient-group partnerships with industry:

56% of 2018's 81 respondent German patient groups worked/partnered with at least one pharma company.

Company analyses: The following 20 pharma companies were reviewed by the 81 German patient groups for overall corporate reputation, and for performance at 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation: AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CSL Behring, Eli Lilly, Grünenthal, GSK, Janssen, Merck KGaA, Mundipharma, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche/Genentech, Sanofi and Takeda/Shire.

The 2018 Germany Corporate-Reputation report also contains an appendix published as a stand-alone report, carrying the comments given to the survey by 2018's respondent German patient groups on how pharma can improve [the comments are organised by therapy areas].

Key Findings Across the Pharma Industry

The relationship between patient groups in Germany and the pharma industry is, in one way at least, more complex than in other countries. Because the German people pay a significant proportion of their income towards their healthcare, German citizens and the patient groups representing them inevitably suspect for-profit healthcare companies of wishing to exploit the German model of funding national healthcare by charging ever-higher prices for their products.

The analyst first began looking at feedback from German patient groups in 2012. Since then, the country's patient groups have remained consistently more negative than patient groups from most other parts of the world about the corporate reputation of the pharma industry as a whole. 26% of the German patient groups responding to 2018's Corporate-Reputation survey stated that the industry had an Excellent or Good corporate reputation that year (compared with 41% of patient groups worldwide) a figure down on even 2017's Germany figure of 39%.

What factors are influencing German patient groups' view of pharma?

The data collected in the 2018 analyses suggests that the explanation for the recent decline in German patient groups' attitudes towards the pharma industry as whole (and their general negative sentiment to the industry over the past seven years) appears to be linked to German patient groups' poor perceptions of the pharmaceutical industry's ability to innovate, and to provide high-quality products [see charts, below]:

In 2014, over half (54%) of German patient groups regarded the pharma industry as a whole as Excellent or Good at providing high-quality, useful products for patients; in 2018, the equivalent figure had dropped to 33%. Worldwide, 53% of 2018's respondent patient groups believed that pharma was Excellent or Good at providing high-quality, useful products for patients.

Comparing the views of 2018's respondent patient groups from across Western-European countries: German patient groups are the most skeptical about pharma's ability to provide high-quality, useful products for patients.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

German Patient-Group Relationships With Pharma, 2018

Rankings Of 20 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 Among German Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies

Ranking Of 6 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 Among German Patient Groups That Work/Partner With The Companies

Profiles Of The 20 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017

Appendices

Appendix 1: Profiles Of The 81 Respondent German Patient Groups

Appendix 2 [Separate Pdf]: What The 81 German Patient Groups Say On Pharma, And How The Industry Can Improve

Tables and Charts

Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good, 2012-2018 German Patient Groups Vs. Patient Groups Worldwide

Percentage Of Respondent German Patient Groups Stating That Pharma Was Excellent Or Good At The Provision Of High-Quality Products, 2014-2018

Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups (From Among Selected Countries Of Western Europe) Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Providing High-Quality Products, 2018

The Rankings Of Big Pharma' At Corporate Reputation (Among German Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies), 2018

German Patient Groups: Familiarity, And Partnerships, With Pharma Companies, 2018

The Types Of Relationships That German Patient Groups Have With Pharma Companies, 2018

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2018 Vs. 2017 Compared With Seven Other Healthcare Sectors, According To German Patient Groups

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2012-2018 According To German Patient Groups

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry Was In 2018 At Carrying Out Specific Activities, According To German Patient Groups [Chart And Table]

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry Was In 2018 At Carrying Out Specific Activities, According To German Patient Groups Compared With Previous Years

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 Vs. 2017 According To German Patient Groups Familiar With The Company

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 According To German Patient Groups That Work/Partner With The Company

Profiles Of The 20 Companies, 2018

Charts Tables for Each of the 20 Companies

Profile of respondent German patient groups familiar, and working, with the company, 2018: specialties; geographic remit; and types of relationships.

Number of German patient groups claiming familiarity with the company, 2018.

Number of German patient groups saying that they had a working relationship with the company, 2018.

Company scores among German patient groups familiar with the company, and which worked with the company, for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation, 2018.

Percentage of the German patient groups that worked with the company, but which also worked with other companies, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the 12 indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by German patient groups familiar with the company, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the corporate tiers for each of the 12 indicators(in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by German patient groups that work with the company, 2018.

Overall rankings for the company, according to German patient groups familiar with the company, 2018 vs. 2017.

Overall rankings for the company, according to German patient groups that work with the company, 2018 vs. 2017.

Company rankings for each of the 12 indicators, according to German patient groups familiar, or working, with the company, 2018 vs. 2017.

The company's Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), 2015-2018.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

CSL Behring

Eli Lilly

Grünenthal

GSK

Janssen

Merck KGaA

Mundipharma

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Roche/Genentech

Sanofi

Takeda/Shire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb7sm1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005926/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900