Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 153.8097 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5355000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 25813 EQS News ID: 899891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:10 ET (17:10 GMT)