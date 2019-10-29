Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBU LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.2381 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29775902 CODE: CRBU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBU LN Sequence No.: 25812 EQS News ID: 899889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:11 ET (17:11 GMT)