Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7154 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1641629 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 25794 EQS News ID: 899853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)