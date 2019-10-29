Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 111.9427 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1987 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 25789 EQS News ID: 899843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)