Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.4239 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5345239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 25786 EQS News ID: 899837 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)