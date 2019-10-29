Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.8928 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6225345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 25783 EQS News ID: 899829 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)