Denny Royal Joins MentorMate as VP of Design

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Custom software firm MentorMate has named Denny Royal as Vice President of Design. The new addition to the company's executive leadership team serves as a further expansion of the design services it offers to clients.

"As MentorMate continues to grow, it's important for us to continue broadening our services for our clients," said Bjorn Stansvik, MentorMate CEO. "With more than 25 years of experience and leadership in design, Denny will lead the growth of our design teams in both Bulgaria and Minneapolis."

Royal has served as a creative executive for a number of top design firms throughout the country. For each, he was responsible for the overall strategy, design, and implementation of all design and service design engagements. His background in human-centered, behavior, and service design practices - as well as a deep knowledge of biomimicry - allows him to bring a holistic approach to solving clients' challenges.

"I'm really looking forward to the future of MentorMate's design capabilities," says Royal. "Between our teams in the U.S. and Bulgaria, we're building a world-class distributed design team that solves our clients' needs through a human-centered approach."

About MentorMate:

In 2001*, MentorMate began developing mobile apps. In the years since, MentorMate's robust list of services has grown to include strategic consulting, UI/UX design, cloud services, project management, web development, quality assurance, artificial intelligence, continuation engineering, and, of course, mobile development. MentorMate delivers innovative software solutions that tackle tech challenges in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, and more. With teams in Minnesota, Sweden, and Bulgaria, MentorMate constantly pushes the boundaries and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies. Learn more at mentormate.com.

*Not a typo. We actually started developing mobile apps way back then.

