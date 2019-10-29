Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.563 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1017000 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 25743 EQS News ID: 899749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)