Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.5479 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 328722 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 25725 EQS News ID: 899713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)