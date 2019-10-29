Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.6414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1178592 CODE: SGQP LN ISIN: LU0832436512 ISIN: LU0832436512 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQP LN Sequence No.: 25719 EQS News ID: 899701 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:17 ET (17:17 GMT)