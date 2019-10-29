Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.3298 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1607729 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 25698 EQS News ID: 899659 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:18 ET (17:18 GMT)