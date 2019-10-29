The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 The Patient Perspective Spain Edition: The Views of 137 Spanish Patient Groups report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This the 5th edition of 'The Corporate Reputation of Pharma from the Perspective of Spanish Patient Groups'. The 2018 results are drawn from a survey of patient groups worldwide, conducted November 2018 February 2019.

Profile of 2018's respondent Spanish patient groups:

137 respondent Spanish patient groups.

54 specialties (with a high number 17 of HIV/AIDS patient groups).

50% are national patient groups; 4% have an international geographic remit; the rest are regional (within one area of Spain), or local.

65% of the Spanish patient groups have worked with one or more pharma companies.

Company analyses: The following 24 pharma companies were analysed by the 137 Spanish patient groups for overall corporate reputation, and for performance at 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation:

AbbVie

Almirall

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Gilead

Grifols

GSK

Janssen

LEO Pharma

Lundbeck

Merck Co/MSD

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Mundipharma

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche/Genentech

Sanofi

Takeda/Shire

Teva

ViiV Healthcare

Key Findings Across the Pharma Industry

Spanish patient-groups' views about pharma's corporate reputation have fluctuated since 2014. In 2018, only 34% of Spanish patient groups stated that the industry had an Excellent or Good corporate reputation (compared with 48% saying the same in 2015). The exact causes of the volatility are unknown, but, as the chart above demonstrates, the changing opinions appear to be closely associated with Spanish patient-group attitudes toward the ability of pharma to provide high-quality products.

Spanish patient groups' more-negative views about pharma's provision of high-quality products nevertheless seem unrelated to their perception of the industry's innovative skills. As many as 51% of 2018's respondent Spanish patient groups thought the industry Excellent or Good at innovation (the equivalent figure among patient groups worldwide was 47%). Rather, Spanish patient organisations seem to be more concerned about pharma's lack of research investment in their country.

In a separate survey undertaken by the analyst in April-July 2018 (results published as a report on August 2018, Benchmarking the Patient Movement, shortly before the commencement of 2018's Corporate-Reputation survey), as many as 59% of the 100 respondent Spanish patient groups stated that a major hurdle to their organisation's progress towards achieving its goal was a lack of pharma investment in research a higher percentage than from patient groups in other parts of the world, except those in Africa and the USA.

The perceptions of the Spanish patient groups have inevitably been influenced by a continuing period of economic austerity for Spanish national healthcare, and the subsequent impact that trend has had on pharma expenditure in the country. According to a 2018 report by EFPIA, pharma companies in Spain (a country with a population of 46.7 million) spent less on research in 2018 than pharma companies based in Sweden (which has a population of only 9.9 million).

Many of the Spanish patient groups responding to the 2018 Corporate-Reputation survey underline the concerns they feel at the industry's lack of investment in their country.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Spanish Patient-Group Relationships With Pharma, 2018

Rankings Of 24 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 Among Spanish Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies

Rankings Of 15 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 Among Spanish Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Companies

Profiles Of The 24 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017

Appendix

Appendix: What The 137 Spanish Patient Groups Say On Pharma And How The Industry Can Improve

Tables Charts

Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good, 2014-2018 Spanish Patient Groups V. Patient Groups Worldwide

The Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That Lack Of Research Investment In Their Country Was A Major Hurdle To Their Organisation'S Ability To Achieve Its Goals

Percentage Of Respondent Spanish Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Making High-Quality Products V. Having An Excellent Or Good Corporate Reputation, 2014-2018

The Rankings Of Big Pharma' At Corporate Reputation (Among Spanish Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies), 2018

Spanish Patient Groups: Familiarity, And Partnerships, With Pharma Companies, 2018

The Types Of Relationships That Spanish Patient Groups Have With Pharma Companies, 2018

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2018 V. 2017 Compared With Eight Other Healthcare Sectors (According To Spanish Patient Groups) The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2014-2018, According To Spanish Patient Groups

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry Was In 2018 At Carrying Out

Specific Activities, According To Spanish Patient Groups [Chart And Table]

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry Was In 2018 At Carrying Out

Specific Activities, According To Spanish Patient Groups Compared With Previous Years

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017, According To Spanish

Patient Groups Familiar With The Company

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017, According To Spanish

Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Company

Profiles Of The 30 Companies, 2018

Charts Tables for Each of the 30 Companies

Profile of respondent Spanish patient groups familiar, and working, with the company: specialties; geographic remit; and types of relationships.

Number of Spanish patient groups claiming familiarity with the company, 2018.

Number of Spanish patient groups saying that they had a working relationship with the company, 2018.

Company scores among Spanish patient groups familiar with the company, and which worked or partnered with the company, for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation, 2018.

Percentage of the Spanish patient groups that worked or partnered with the company, but which also worked with other companies, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the tiers for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by Spanish patient groups familiar with the company, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the tiers for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by Spanish patient groups that work with the company, 2018.

The company's overall Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), 2015-2018.

The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Overall rankings for the company, according to Spanish patient groups familiar with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

Overall rankings for the company, according to Spanish patient groups that work or partner with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

Company rankings for each of the 12 indicators, according to Spanish patient groups familiar, or working, with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

