Web Presence: Dr. Mark Fleckner Stresses The Importance Of Consulting An Ophthalmologist When Experiencing Symptoms Of Vitreo-Retinal Diseases

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Dr. Mark Fleckner is a board-certified Ophthalmologist. His specialties include Vitreo-Retina disease and surgery.

Dr. Mark Fleckner wants to emphasize the importance of eye health awareness. He aspires to help every patient recognize the role they play in caring for their vision.

He gives patients the highest quality eye care and strives to keep them well informed.

Vitreo-Retinal diseases are multiple eye conditions; each affecting the retina.

Mark Fleckner completed his surgical Vitreo-Retinal Fellowship at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. Later, he earned his MD degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.

In 1997, Dr. Mark Fleckner completed his residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey.

Since then, Dr. Mark Fleckner has continued to inform others about Vitreo-Retinal symptoms. He wants everyone to identify eye problems and know when to get care.

Diabetes and several other health problems can cause Vitreo-Retinal disease. But the primary risk factor for some people affected by this condition is aging.

If symptoms of Vitreo-Retina disease arise, Dr. Mark Fleckner recommends seeking help.

Vitreo-Retinal disease symptoms include,

Night blindness.

Floaters in the visual field, especially the sudden onset of spots.

Dimming in central or peripheral vision.

Flashes of light.

Severe eye pain.

Sudden vision loss.

Distortion of printed words when reading.

Distortion in central vision, such as wavy lines.

Extreme light sensitivity.

Dr. Mark Fleckner promotes the importance of eye check-ups and treatment. Without them, conditions of Vitreo-Retinal diseases can worsen.

As soon as Vitreo-Retinal diseases appear, get checked immediately.

Examples of conditions categorized as Vitreo-Retinal diseases include the following:

Macular degeneration

Retinal tear or detachment

Macular hole

Diabetic retinopathy

Mark R. Fleckner, MD, cares about everyone's vision. He wants to help people be more aware of Vitreo-Retinal disease symptoms before it is too late.

To learn more about Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564586/Dr-Mark-Fleckner-Stresses-The-Importance-Of-Consulting-An-Ophthalmologist-When-Experiencing-Symptoms-Of-Vitreo-Retinal-Diseases