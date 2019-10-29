The "The Business Survey 2019: France Country Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
We interviewed 306 businesses in France about their usage and providers of telecoms and ICT services and their satisfaction with these services. This report provides the key findings relating to France and analyses how it compares to other countries. It covers fixed and mobile services, cloud, security, IoT and provides the key implications for operators.
This report provides:
- Net Promoter Scores for fixed and mobile operators
- Data on satisfaction levels for the various service aspects for each of the major fixed and mobile operators
- Data on cloud growth and the potential for fixed operators to provide cloud services
- Analysis of the state of cybersecurity
- Analysis of the potential for operators to enter the ICT market
- Data on the state of IoT deployment and development in France
- Data on routes to market for fixed, mobile and IoT services
- Discussion on the key implications for operators
