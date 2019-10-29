The "The Business Survey 2019: France Country Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We interviewed 306 businesses in France about their usage and providers of telecoms and ICT services and their satisfaction with these services. This report provides the key findings relating to France and analyses how it compares to other countries. It covers fixed and mobile services, cloud, security, IoT and provides the key implications for operators.

This report provides:

Net Promoter Scores for fixed and mobile operators

Data on satisfaction levels for the various service aspects for each of the major fixed and mobile operators

Data on cloud growth and the potential for fixed operators to provide cloud services

Analysis of the state of cybersecurity

Analysis of the potential for operators to enter the ICT market

Data on the state of IoT deployment and development in France

Data on routes to market for fixed, mobile and IoT services

Discussion on the key implications for operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8vvel

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005989/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900