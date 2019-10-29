The global kelly drives market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005826/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global kelly drives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as growing population and industrial developments have increased the demand for energy across the world. This is compelling oil and gas companies to explore untapped resources by adopting unconventional drilling technologies. Governments of various countries are also taking various initiatives to ensure energy security and increase oil and gas production. For instance, the Indian Government recently amended its New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP) to attract domestic and foreign investments and increase exploration activities in several unexplored gas reservoirs in the country. The rise in the number of oil and gas exploration activities will have a positive impact on the demand for kelly drives during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31470

As per Technavio, the emergence of automated drilling rigs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Kelly Drives Market: Emergence of Automated Drilling Rigs

Oil and gas companies are increasingly adopting automated drilling rigs and associated equipment. These are equipped with sensors that record massive amounts of data, which can be later analyzed and used in decision making process. The insights derived from the automated drill rigs also help in increasing the efficiency of oil and gas drilling operations. This is driving oil and gas companies to opt for less expensive kelly drives instead of top drive systems in drilling rigs. The emergence of automated drill rigs is expected to boost the growth of the global kelly drives market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of automated drilling rigs, increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater upstream projects and declining cost of raw materials are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Kelly Drives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global kelly drives marketby application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to rising government initiatives to increase oil and gas production in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005826/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/